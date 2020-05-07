New ‘Avatar 2’ Set Photos Show James Cameron Directing Poolside

With so many productions screeching to halt, our silver lining throughout it all is that James Cameron’s Avatar 2 is still on track. Yesterday, Avatar’s official Twitter account shared two new images from the film set, depicting Cameron atop a rig giving the actors notes before diving underwater. And yes, those yellow and blue squiggles are pool noodles, given to the actors so they can rest between filming takes:

Just last week, the Twitter account shared another on-set photo of cast members Sigourney Weaver and Joel David Moore in between shooting scenes at the Site 26 Shack. These images are creating a good amount of hype around the 20th Century Studios-produced sequel, which has been pending since the first Avatar hit theaters back in 2009. Avatar 2 is the first of four planned sequels in the franchise.

While not much about the plot is known yet, we do know that the story will continue to follow human-turned-Na’vi Jake Sully (Sam Worthington) and his love interest Neytiri (Zoe Saldana) as they work to protect the alien planet Pandora from human influence. Plenty of new actors are joining the cast, including Kate Winslet, Jemaine Clement, David Thewlis, Michelle Yeoh, and Vin Diesel. With an ensemble cast like that, we're in for a wild ride.

Avatar 2 is set to be released December 17, 2021.