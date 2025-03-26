Marvel has made it very clear who will be the villain of Avengers: Doomsday, Robert Downey Jr.’s Doctor Doom. But who are the Avengers of this Avengers sequel? The Marvel Cinematic Universe movies and shows of late have given us almost no clue who will be the next iteration of Earth’s Mightiest Heroes.

Today the company decided to make things a little clearer, revealing on social media and YouTube the cast members who will appear in Doomsday one by one. In total, the confirmed stars of the film are...

The Full Cast of Avengers: Doomsday Here is every actor announced for the next massive Marvel crossover movie.

A lot of these names are not especially surprising. Captain America: Brave New World involved Mackie’s Sam Wilson debating whether to restart the Avengers; given this movie is called Avengers: Doomsday, you had to assume he would be involved. Hemsworth is one of the most senior members of the MCU who’s character hasn’t been been killed or retired (yet). Wright became the new Black Panther in Black Panther: Wakanda Forever. Stan appeared in the last two Avengers films and will soon appear in Thunderbolts.

Rudd’s Ant-Man managed to survive his battle with Kang in Quantumania. (Also: Very nice touch giving him a smaller director’s chair.) Russell is another member of the Thunderbolts, and a former Captain America himself. Pascal, Kirby, Moss-Bachrach, and Quinn are the new Fantastic Four, and this is a movie about Doctor Doom, the FF’s top villain. You had to assume all four characters would appear in this movie, and in prominent roles.

One name that is a bit of a surprise is Tenoch Huerta Mejia as Namor, just because he was depicted as more of a villain than a potential Avenger in his one previous MCU appearance, Black Panther: Wakanda Forever. But if you know Marvel Comics history, you know that Namor does have a history with the team (as both an adversary and a member) and with Doctor Doom as well. Plus, if the film will involve a massive threat to the entire planet, the king of the oceans is the sort of guy who’d get involved in that sort of thing.

As for Simu Liu, Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings did very well in theaters despite opening during the middle of the pandemic. He still hasn’t gotten a sequel, though, and his movie ended on a cliffhanger involving some sort of interplanetary beacon that could be continued in Avengers: Doomsday. (It also felt like one of the reasons they gave the MCU’s Shang-Chi super powers when the Marvel Comics version of the character is just an elite martial artist was so that the character could become a member of a heavy-hitter group like the Avengers.)

The biggest shock (so far) was the announcement that Kelsey Grammer, Patrick Stewart, Ian McKellen, Alan Cumming, Rebecca Romijn, James Marsden, and Channing Tatum were all joining the film, presumably as Beast, Professor X, Magneto, Nightcrawler, Mystique, Cyclops, and Gambit from the Fox X-Men franchise (and Marvel’s Deadpool & Wolverine). Their collective involvement is the first official confirmation that the X-Men (or at least some mutant characters) will be a part of the film.

Avengers: Doomsday is scheduled to open in theaters on May 1, 2026. The film is now officially in production.

