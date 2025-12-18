The following post contains spoilers for the trailer of Avengers: Doomsday. By extension, I guess, it contains spoilers for Avengers: Doomsday. That’s where we’re at these days.

Avengers: Endgame apparently wasn’t the end for Steve Rogers after alll...

The first teaser for Avengers: Doomsday is now playing in theaters in front of Avatar: Fire and Ash. (As of yet, it hasn’t been posted online.) And the minute-long clip is all about an actor who didn’t even appear in that endless array of director’s chairs that Marvel spent an entire day hyping a couple of months ago: Chris Evans, who played the original Captain America, Steve Rogers, from 2011’s Captain America: The First Avenger to 2019’s Avengers: Endgame.

Endgame was supposed to start Evans’ “retirement” from the Marvel Cinematic Universe. But the Doomsday trailer shows Evans, his old Captain America costume, a baby (?!?), and the phrase “Steve Rogers Will Return in Avengers: Doomsday.” So there you go.

The teaser also includes a countdown to the film’s release similar to the official one posted by the Russo brothers on their Instagram account. It’s counting down the 12 months until Doomsday’s release next holiday season.

READ MORE: 20 Actors You Forgot Were in the Marvel Cinematic Universe

The confirmation that Evans will appear in Doomsday means that the film marks the return of both Marvel stars who supposedly called it quits with Endgame. The film was also supposed to mark the farewell for Robert Downey Jr.’s Iron Man; Downey’s casting as the MCU’s Doctor Doom was revealed back at this year’s San Diego Comic-Con.

In addition to Downey and Evans, the film will also feature Chris Hemsworth, Anthony Mackie, Paul Rudd, Simu Liu, Patrick Stewart, Ian McKellen, Channing Tatum, Tom Hiddleston, the combined casts of Thunderbolts* and The Fantastic Four: First Steps, and many more. Based on the size of the cast list alone, I have to assume this film is 14 hours long.

Avengers: Doomsday is scheduled to open in theaters on December 18, 2026. Our full breakdown of the Doomsday teaser is below.

Get our free mobile app