We know that Avengers: Doomsday is going to feature Robert Downey Jr.’s Doctor Doom. It’s kind of right there in the title. You wouldn’t call the movie Doomsday and then have Earth’s Mightiest Heroes square off with Paste-Pot Pete. And the Doom storyline should continue into Doomsday’s sequel, Avengers: Secret Wars.

But what about after that? What other villains are left to feature in major roles in the Marvel Cinematic Universe? And is it possible that the next Marvel villain after Doctor Doom ... could be Kang?

It’s unlikely, but it’s not impossible. And in our latest Marvel video, we’ll explore the possibility of a Kang return and discuss the other big theories about the future of Marvel villainy. Watch the full ScreenCrush staff discussion below:

