We have assumed from the start that if Robert Downey Jr. was returning to the Marvel Cinematic Universe to play Doctor Doom in Avengers: Doomsday that his take on the character would be some kind of evil variant of Tony Stark. After all, few actors are more closely associated with a comic-book character than Downey and Iron Man. How could he possibly play someone else, even if Doom has always been a totally distinct character from Iron Man in the pages of Marvel Comics?

While that’s true, we’re starting to come around to the idea that Downey is playing a different character in Doomsday, not another version of Tony Stark from a different, darker timeline. In our latest Marvel video, we’ll explain why, breaking down the histories of Doom and Iron Man in Marvel Comics, and how MCU precedent regarding variants explains how Downey could be Tony Stark and Victor Von Doom all at once.

Watch our theory below:

