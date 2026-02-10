We know the X-Men will be in Avengers: Doomsday. And specifically, the names written on a bunch of director’s chair in a soundstage that Marvel showed on YouTube (sigh) inform us that Patrick Stewart, Ian McKellen, Alan Cumming, Rebecca Romijn, James Marsden, and Channing Tatum will all reprise their roles from the old Fox X-Men movies (and, in Tatum’s case, Deadpool & Wolverine).

None of that will not be a surprise. What might be a surprise is the role the X-Men will play in the film. Generally, the X-Men are heroes; protectors of a world that hates and fears them because they are mutants. But we’re starting to think, based on some clues and that first X-Men teaser for Doomsday, that they are actually the villains of the film. (Or at least one of the villains; yes, Robert Downey Jr. is in the movie as Doctor Doom, and he’s not exactly a good guy.)

For more on our X-Men villain theory, check out our latest Avengers: Doomsday below, which lays out all the evidence we’ve received so far.

What do you think? Are the X-Men about to become a Brotherhood of Evil Mutants?

