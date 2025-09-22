Marvel just revealed the first plot synopsis for the upcoming mega-crossover Avengers: Doomsday. It reads...

Doctor Doom has officially arrived in the MCU. This villain, a master of cutting-edge science and powerful magic, will unleash a cascading crisis across the entire multiverse.

That doesn’t say much in and of itself. But that description, combined with a careful look at the recent early teaser for Avengers: Doomsday in the form of a lights how at a Disney licensing expo has given us some big clues about where the movie is headed — including some things that have made us rethink all our previous theories about the film.

In our latest Marvel Cinematic Universe video, we’ll break down the latest batch of Doomsday clues and see what they tell us about the movie’s plot. Was everything we thought we knew about the movie wrong? Watch the full video below to find out:

