Why You Should Be Worried About ‘Avengers: Doomsday’

Avengers: Doomsday and Secret Wars have a ton of promising elements. They’ve got some great Marvel heroes ready to reform the Avengers. They get to pay off the Multiverse Saga in a huge way — possibly by temporarily destroying or radically changing the Marvel Cinematic Universe, or by featuring the returns of MIA Marvel stars like Chris Evans or Scarlett Johansson, both of whom have been rumored to be making cameos in these films. They will definitely feature the return of Robert Downey Jr to Marvel, now as the MCU’s Doctor Doom. They also have the returns of Captain America: The Winter Soldier and Avengers: Endgame directors Anthony and Joe Russo, who are helming both of these new Avengers sequels.

So why are we so nervous about these movies? In our latest Avengers movies, we talk about the state of the MCU and the upcoming Avengers sequels, which have already been changed so many times from what they were originally conceived to be. (Remember The Kang Dynasty?) Is Doomsday doomed to fail or is Secret Wars going to be a secret masterpiece? Watch our full discussion of the MCU’s future below...

Avengers Doomsday is scheduled to open in theaters on May 1, 2026. Secret Wars is scheduled for May 7, 2027.

