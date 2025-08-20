‘Avengers: Endgame’: Every Final Battle Easter Egg You Missed

The final battle of Avengers: Endgame pulled off the impossible: It actually lived up to a couple dozen movies and a decade plus of build-up and delivered the epic Marvel action sequence of fanboys’ dreams. It was so large, in fact, that a lot of people missed some of the little details hidden in that huge fight between the Avengers and Thanos’ minions.

Those little details are the subjects of our latest Avengers video, which looks back at this all-time classic Marvel Cinematic Universe moment and finds all the Easter Eggs, secrets, and Marvel references you might have missed the first (or second, or 50th) time you watched it. There are characters you never noticed, and callbacks to all sorts of stuff too. Oh sure you know the meaning behind Captain America announcing “Avengers: Assemble!” But did you catch the rest of this stuff?

If you liked that video on all the Easter eggs you might have missed in the final battle of Avengers: Endgame, check out more of our videos below, including one on the potential plot of Avengers: Doomsday, one on all the deleted cameos in The Fantastic Four: First Steps, and one comparing Superman and The Fantastic Four: First Steps.

