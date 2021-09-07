Fan-Made ‘Avengers: Endgame’ Video Unites Every Movie Hero Ever

Avengers: Endgame was a crossover event for the ages. During the climactic battle scene in the 2019 movie, we see a dizzying amount of Marvel characters from several different franchises. However, they all have one thing in common — they exist as a part of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, or the MCU for short. But what if the rules of the MCU didn't apply, and the multiverse was opened to include all cinematic universes? One fan attempted to find out.

A YouTube user named McSuperfly uploaded a self-edited video, which has now amassed more than 2 million views and gone viral on Reddit. Running at just over four and a half minutes, the clip reimagines the final showdown in Avengers: Endgame, but with more heroes. A lot more. The video begins right after Dr. Strange (Benedict Cumberbatch) has arrived with the restored Avengers, the Guardians of the Galaxy, the Ravagers, and the armies of Wakanda and Asgard. He remarks, “Is that everyone?” to which Benedict Wong replies, “What, you wanted more?” And that’s where the fun begins.

Watch the video for yourself below:

The expanded scene includes cameos from just about every famous movie franchise, even crossing over into the realm of television towards the end. It starts out with a visit from Hugh Jackman's Wolverine, and continues with characters from other comic book-related properties including Deadpool, Justice League, Shazam!, Green Lantern, Jessica Jones, Fantastic Four, and even Ghost Rider.

Dr. Strange once again asks if that's everyone, but there’s still more. Many, many more. From Harry Potter to Lord of the Rings to The Matrix, the iconic characters keep coming. Pirates of the Caribbean, The Princess Bride, Kill Bill ... The list goes on. It might take you a couple of watches to completely absorb every single appearance, but it's worth it. Ready for more? The same user uploaded a villains-only version, which you can watch here.