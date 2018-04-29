Thanos set out to take over the universe, and now he’s destroyed the box office. Avengers: Infinity War not only had the biggest opening weekend ever at the domestic box office, but now holds the record for the largest global opening of all time.

The massive Marvel team-up broke one of Disney’s own records this weekend. Infinity War raked in an estimated $250 million across 4,474 theaters in the U.S. and Canada, according to Deadline. That shattered the previous record held by Star War: The Force Awakens, which earned $247.9 million on its debut weekend in 2015. But that’s not all; Thanos snapped his fingers and conquered the world-wide box office as well.

The third Avengers movie gobbled up $380 million internationally, culminating in a whopping $630 million total global debut. That’s the largest global opening in history, speeding past the record held by The Fate of the Furious with $543 million. The film also had the best Saturday ever, pulling in $83 million, ahead of Jurassic World‘s $69.6 million, and the fourth-largest Thursday night preview with a solid $39 million.

This is also major news for Marvel; Infinity War is not just the studio’s biggest debut, but as BuzzFeed notes, the film has made more in its opening weekend than six MCU films made in their entire global box office runs: Iron Man and Iron Man 2, Ant-Man, Thor, Captain America, and The Incredible Hulk.

We’re only four months into the year, with the summer movie season just barely beginning, and Marvel already has two of the biggest movies with Infinity War and Black Panther, the latter of which has been scarfing up every record imaginable. As Fandango’s Erik Davis noted on Twitter, Marvel is the first studio in Hollywood history to have two films in a year open above $200 million within the first three days. Few could claim to be surprised at the news, but it’s still an incredibly feat to pull off. You can bet those numbers will only continue to grow. Stay tuned for the full weekend box office report later today.