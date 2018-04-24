After 10 years of build-up and anticipation, Avengers: Infinity War had its world premiere tonight. Literally no one in the entire galaxy outside a small group of filmmakers had seen the film. Until now.

Below is a sampling of the first wave of reactions to the movie. So far critics are calling it a massive epic full of thrilling moments and character interactions. A couple said it was in their top five, or even top two Marvel movies ever. But some critics also noted that it felt like one half of a much bigger movie. (The second, still-untitled film comes out next summer.)

Our own editor, Matt Singer, weighed in with a positive but mixed tweet. More reactions follow his:

Here’s the film’s official synopsis:

An unprecedented cinematic journey ten years in the making and spanning the entire Marvel Cinematic Universe, Marvel Studios’ “Avengers: Infinity War” brings to the screen the ultimate, deadliest showdown of all time. The Avengers and their Super Hero allies must be willing to sacrifice all in an attempt to defeat the powerful Thanos before his blitz of devastation and ruin puts an end to the universe. Anthony and Joe Russo direct the film, which is produced by Kevin Feige. Louis D’Esposito, Victoria Alonso, Michael Grillo, Trinh Tran, Jon Favreau, James Gunn and Stan Lee are the executive producers. Christopher Markus & Stephen McFeely wrote the screenplay.

Avengers: Infinity War opens in theaters this Friday, April 27. ScreenCrush’s full review of the film will be up tomorrow afternoon, and in the meantime check out our interview with Infinity War directors Joe and Anthony Russo.

