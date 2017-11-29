Gifvengers assemble!

The Avengers: Infinity War trailer is finally here and it is soooo gooood. (Watch it for the 800th time today above.) If you can’t get enough of Cap’s brigade running in slow motion or Spider-Man using his spider-sense on camera for the very first time - good news! Now you don’t have to. We went ahead and made GIFs of those and all the coolest moments from the Infinity War trailer. Vision in human form! New Hulkbuster (Thanosbuster?) armor! New Spider-Man costume! Thanos looking mean! Thanos looking mean from a slightly different angle! Tony Stark taking off his sunglasses! The Infinity Gauntlet! That sweet Avengers logo! The Guardians of the freaking Galaxy! Yep, they’re all here and we uploaded them below for you to enjoy and share. Now get this man a shield!

Here’s the film’s official synopsis:

An unprecedented cinematic journey ten years in the making and spanning the entire Marvel Cinematic Universe, Marvel Studios’ ‘Avengers: Infinity War’ brings to the screen the ultimate, deadliest showdown of all time. The Avengers and their Super Hero allies must be willing to sacrifice all in an attempt to defeat the powerful Thanos before his blitz of devastation and ruin puts an end to the universe.

Avengers: Infinity War, the supposed beginning of the end for the Marvel Cinematic Universe as we know it, opens in theaters on May 4, 2018.