You can pretty much pinpoint the exact moment in the marketing of Avengers: Infinity War when they realized it would be a pretty good idea to start advertising this movie as Black Panther 1.5. There’s obviously a huge battle scene that takes place in Wakanda and involves at least half of the Avengers, so, logically, there should be plenty of room for Black Panther to take center stage. The newest TV spot for the movie, featuring Wakanda’s battle chant, is the best one yet.

“Today, we do not fight for one life, we fight for all of them,” T’Challa says in the trailer. There are some quick new shots of a couple of the characters, including Black Widow going toe-to-toe against what looks like one of the members of the Black Order, Thanos’ group of lieutenants. At the end, Danai Gurira’s Okoye is shown walking with T’Challa and saying how she didn’t imagine war with otherworldly entities when she encouraged the king to open the nation up to the rest of the world. “What did you imagine?” he asks. “The Olympics?” she replies. “A Starbucks?”

Here’s the Infinity War synopsis:

Iron Man, Thor, the Hulk and the rest of the Avengers unite to battle their most powerful enemy yet — the evil Thanos. On a mission to collect all six Infinity Stones, Thanos plans to use the artifacts to inflict his twisted will on reality. The fate of the planet and existence itself has never been more uncertain as everything the Avengers have fought for has led up to this moment.

Avengers: Infinity War hits theaters April 27.

