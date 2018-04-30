Avengers: Infinity War broke a pretty huge box office record this weekend by having the biggest domestic opening of all time, and it’s already topped the numbers of a ton of other superhero movies as its reign in theaters is only just beginning. For example: Infinity War made more money in its first three days than Justice League did in its entire theatrical run.

The numbers, according to Box Office Mojo, are thus: Avengers: Infinity War has already made $258 million domestically, a record in and of itself, and Justice League didn’t even crack that. The DC hero teamup made $229 million total in the U.S., and nearly $429 million in foreign markets, a number that Infinity War, with $380 million overseas, is already catching up with. It’s only a matter of time until Infinity War matches and surpasses Justice League’s worldwide total of $658 million.

Avengers: Infinity War is Marvel Studios’ biggest movie ever, and with a gajillion superheroes onscreen at once, coupled with the culmination of a villainous plot that’s been teased since the very first Avengers movie in 2012, it’s impossible for audiences to resist. All that time waiting could have a lot to do with why Infinity War has been so profitable: It was difficult for Justice League to build hype off of characters we’d barely gotten a chance to meet, while Infinity War comes at the end of a saga that’s seen the Avengers repeatedly coming together and then being drawn apart, finally teaming up fully once again to face a threat that’s been hyped for years.