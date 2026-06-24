Before Avengers: Doomsday arrives in theaters in December, Marvel is bringing back the previous Avengers movie for a victory-lap re-release in theaters to whet fans’ appetites for the return of the MCU’s biggest franchise.

When it shows up, though, Avengers: Endgame won’t be the same film that broke box-office records in 2019. Instead, it’s got a new title: Avengers: Endgame Encore. The new version, according to Deadline, will include “a custom introduction, additional new footage, and a special end tag exclusive to Infinity Vision and IMAX releases.”

Marvel and Disney are also touting Endgame Encore as part of their new “Infinity Vision” format, basically their answer to other premium theatrical formats. Infinity Vision’s official site calls it

a certification for Premium Large Format (PLF) theaters, meaning moviegoers are guaranteed an exceptional film presentation. This includes big screens, with bright images and outstanding sound. When you see the INFINITY VISION badge, you know you are in for an incredible theatrical experience.

Disney Disney

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Avengers: Endgame is currently the second-biggest film in the history of cinema, behind the original Avatar. That movie’s $2.92 billion worldwide gross puts it about $124 million ahead of Avengers: Endgame’s $2.79 billion. If Disney’s goal here is to have Endgame retake the title of the biggest movie in history, that might be a tall order here; $124 million would be a hugely successful re-release for a movie you could watch right now on 4K or streaming. (Admittedly that version doesn’t include whatever bonus material is being added for the Encore version.)

Avengers: Endgame Encore is set to be released in theaters on September 25, 2026. And we’re still waiting for our first really big Avengers: Doomsday trailer. Where is that thing? Maybe we’ll get it with Spider-Man: Brand New Day? What’s Marvel waiting for?