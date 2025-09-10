Netflix giveth, and Netflix taketh away. The streaming giant has devastated fans of plenty of series over the years by canceling shows without allowing them to run their full course.

Whether due to high production costs, corporate meddling, or lackluster viewership numbers, even glowing critical reviews and audience ratings couldn’t save great shows such as The OA, Sense8, and GLOW. RIP.

Even though fans never got proper closure, at least those shows were given the dignity of two or more seasons to shake out their stories. Alas, not all canceled Netflix shows have been given the chance to air past one measly season.

I’m not talking about limited series that were never intended to stretch past their initial season, but rather the one-season wonders that deserved to be renewed ... but sadly weren’t.

Some Netflix shows that tragically received a one-and-done season before being tossed into the streaming ethers include the terrifying French horror show Marianne, the sweet ’90s coming-of-age teen comedy Everything Sucks!, and the sweeping, Emmy-winning fantasy The Dark Crystal: Age of Resistance.

Those are just three of the many excellent shows that had their plugs pulled way too soon. (I should know — I’m still reeling from not getting a proper conclusion to these stories. Please, Netflix, mercy! Put me out of my misery!)

Whether they ended on nail-biting cliffhangers, failed to wrap up compelling subplots, or just had so much story left to tell, these unfairly canceled one-season Netflix shows deserved to be renewed for at least another season.

Netflix Shows That Unfairly Ended After Just One Season From Emmy-winning fantasies to critically acclaimed horror shows, these fantastic single-season Netflix shows were canceled way too soon. Gallery Credit: Erica Russell

