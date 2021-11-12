The 12 Best Christmas Movies On Netflix Right Now

’Tis the season for eggnog, yuletide fires, and of course, Christmas movie marathons. Gone are the days of following the local TV guides to figure out when your favorite holiday flick was airing. Now, you can access a wide array of Christmas films on Netflix — everything from enchanting animated movies to charming romantic comedies.

When it comes to holiday movies, everyone has different tastes. Some prefer a simple storyline that’s as sweet as a tray of sugar cookies. Others want a Christmas-themed movie with a little more bite. Below, you’ll find a variety of holiday flicks that will satisfy a range of audiences, from young kids, adults, and everyone in between.

There’s so many Christmas movies to watch each year that it can be hard to make time for something new. That’s why this list features tried-and-true classics, such as the 1954 film White Christmas. But there’s also a good deal of newer films that are worth your time, like the Academy Award-nominated animated film Klaus and the Emmy-winning special Dolly Parton’s Christmas on the Square. This year, Netflix has given us the gift of new holiday fare Love Hard, a refreshingly modern take on holiday romance in a dating app-focused world.

Below, we’ve rounded up the best holiday movies on Netflix that are available to stream right now. Gather your loved ones on the couch, whip up some hot cocoa, and press play on any of the following flicks for a festive movie night.

The 12 Best Holiday Movies On Netflix Right Now

Gallery — The Best Holiday TV Specials, Ranked: