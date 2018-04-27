Today sees the release of Avengers: Infinity War, Marvel’s biggest production to date. The film features all your favorite heroes, including [deep breath] Iron Man, Captain America, the Hulk, Thor, Black Widow, Dr. Strange, War Machine, Black Panther, Vision, Scarlet Witch, Falcon, the Winter Soldier, and the Guardians of the Galaxy. Or maybe you’re more into the criminal element, in which case you’ll be relieved to hear that the script ties together Loki and Thanos, not to mention the latter’s minion squad known as the Black Order. (Carrie Coon alert!) But of course the real fans want the deep cuts, so rest assured that the film also includes – and mild spoiler alert – appearances from Heimdall, Eitri the Dwarf King, Wong, Pepper Potts, the Collector, Okoye, Shuri, M’Baku, Thaddeus Ross, and Maria Hill. I have now killed an entire paragraph listing the cast of this motion picture.