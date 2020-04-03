The Best Modern Black and White Movies

There was once a time when all movies were filmed in black and white. As early as the turn of the 20th century, movie makers were experimenting with hand-painted film slides. By the 1950’s color films became the standard, rendering black and white pictures a thing of the past.

Today, the choice to shoot in black and white is merely a stylistic choice. But when done right, it can add so much to the overall tone of the film. Some directors even release an alternate version of their color films in black and white for dramatic effect, like Bong Joon-Ho did with his Best Picture winner Parasite.

Here’s a list of ten great black and white films shot in the 21st century.

The Best Black and White Movies of the 21st Century