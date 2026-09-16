It’s a brand new day at the top of the all-time box office chart.

Spider-Man: Brand New Day has officially passed Star Wars: The Force Awakens to become the highest grossing movie ever in the United States. Its $936.7 million is the most any movie has ever earned domestically. (Star Wars: The Force Awakens final total is $936.6 million, now the second-most ever for a film in the U.S.)

In a post to the movie’s Instagram account, the filmmakers celebrated the milestone while writing “thank you to the fans for helping #SpiderManBrandNewDay make cinematic history – it’s now the highest-grossing domestic release of ALL TIME at the North American box office.”

READ MORE: Every Spider-Man Movie and Spinoff Ranked From Worst to Best

These numbers are all domestic. Worldwide, Spider-Man: Brand New Day remains the third biggest movie in history. Its $2.452 billion still puts it well behind the first Avatar ($2.923 billion). and Avengers: Endgame ($2.799 billion). And Endgame is about to go back into theaters in a couple of weeks with new footage hyping Avengers; Doomsday. Which means Spider-Man will probably peak on that worldwide box-office chart at that number three position.

Still, the biggest movie ever in the United States is not nothing. And it’s especially impressive given that this Spider-Man movie was such a step down in terms of scale and scope than the last one, Spider-Man: No Way Home. That film was promoted as this epic Spider-Man crossover, featuring the biggest and most famous villains of all the earlier Spider-Man movie franchises.

While Marvel and Sony never came out and confirmed that the previous Spider-Man actors were in the film as well, their presence also helped fuel the film, which arrived in theaters at the end of the worst days of the pandemic. So it also benefitted from a lot of pent-up demand from moviegoers who were desperate to go to a theater to see anything. And Brand New Day has already earned $320 million more than it.