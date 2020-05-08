The Best Movies About Moviemaking

Netflix’s new limited series Hollywood explores the inner workings of the fictional Ace Studios, as they work to bring a bold, controversial movie, titled Meg, to life. The show follows Meg’s rookie director, writer, and stars as they hustle to make their dreams a reality.

For almost as long as there have been movies, there have been movies about making movies. From the stress of scriptwriting to the mayhem of production to the tedium of editing, there’s enough action to flesh out an entire motion picture on its own. Plus, there’s usually plenty of juicy drama on top of that, as personalities clash and scandals are born. Here are 13 movies that illuminate the exhilarating highs and crushing lows of the filmmaking process, and everything in between.