Marvel’s first X-Men movie is getting closer to becoming a reality.

The man who’s been tabbed to direct it — Jake Schreier, who previously helmed Marvel’s Thunderbolts* — recently did an interview with Collider to promote his latest project, the second season of the Netflix series Beef.

Asked about the status of this new X-Men movie, the first from Marvel Studios featuring its hugely popular team of mutants (assuming we don’t count Deadpool & Wolverine) and the first X-Men team film since Dark Phoenix in 2019), Schreier said...

We're still developing. You know, one of the exciting things that's tying into Beef is that Sonny [Lee Sung Jin] and Joanna [Calo] both worked on this season. Obviously, I mean, Beef is Sonny's show, and Joanna worked on the season as well, and we worked together on Season 1 of Beef and on Thunderbolts*. They have come in and are working on a draft right now, which is really exciting to be able to put that group of people together again.

Lee Sung Jin created Beef. In addition to her work on Beef, Joanna Calo also writes for The Bear and was credited as a co-writer of the script for Schreier’s Thunderbolts*.

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Schreier also said that looking at X-Men comics, he believes “there's ideology but also interpersonal drama, almost of a soap opera quality. Having writers who understand both how to drive ideology from personal stakes, if we get that right, that's what will feel most honest to what X-Men can be.”

Marvel has not set an official release date for its X-Men movie, but it’s assume it will be one of the company’s major projects after the release of Avengers: Secret Wars, which opens in theaters on December 17, 2027. Meanwhile, many stars of Fox’s old X-Men movies — including Patrick Stewart, Ian McKellen, and James Marsden — will reprise their roles in Avengers: Doomsday, which is due in theaters this December.

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