The following post contains spoilers for the third Avengers: Doomsday trailer. Can you spoil a trailer? Debatable. But we’re warning you anyway.

The first Avengers: Doomsday teaser reintroduced Steve Rogers. The second focused on Thor and his daughter, Love. The third ... is all about the X-Men.

While it mostly features Patrick Stewart’s Professor X and Ian McKellen’s Magneto, the part that really has our attention is the stuff with Cyclops, played by James Marsden, and finally wearing his classic Jim Lee X-Men costume in live-action for the very first time. The trailer shows Cyclops screaming in rage, unleashing a massive optic blast, surrounded by the ruins of the X-Mansion. Look closely and you’ll even see the legs of a massive Sentinel robot.

There’s only one thing that could get this character this mad — and it basically confirms everything we suspect about the plot of Avengers: Doomsday. Our latest Marvel breakdown video goes through the X-Men Doomsday teaser, and explains how it reveals Doctor Doom’s master plan and connects the entire Marvel multiverse. Watch it below:

