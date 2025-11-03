Unlike many of her former castmates in the mutant series, it doesn’t look like an MCU resurrection is in the cards for Famke Janssen’s Jean Grey.

The X-Men star says Marvel/Disney never asked her to return as the telekinetic superhero, even though she’s constantly asked about whether or not she’ll reprise the character on screen, including in the upcoming film Avengers: Doomsday.

“It’s interesting. I didn’t realize that was such a big part. Every interview I do, that will come up, and of everything I say, that is going to be the only thing that’s gonna be printed,” Janssen said in a recent interview with Entertainment Weekly. (It looks like Janssen has precognitive powers just like her character, ‘cause here we are talking about it.)

Janssen’s not offended, however. In fact, she’s glad her portrayal as Jean Grey has maintained such a passionate fan base over the years.

“I should be flattered, I suppose, that this character has resonated with people. It’s been so long, but it’s nice that people are still talking about her. I’m sure every single time there’s a new movie that they’re doing, like [is it] Doomsday? … it’ll come up again,” she added.

Speaking to Screen Rant in October, the actress admitted she has no idea what to expect from Avengers: Doomsday.

“To be honest with you, I don’t really know the storyline, so I’m not sure. It’s not my world, it’s never been my world, really, that whole comic book world. I should know by now, I’ve been in it long enough. But I’m really excited to see when it comes out. Just like everyone else, I’ll find out what those storylines are and how it all ended up,” she shared.

Janssen first played Jean Grey, also known as Phoenix, in 2000’s X-Men. She also appeared as the character in 2003’s X2: X-Men United and 20006’s X-Men: The Last Stand, and made brief cameos in 2013’s The Wolverine and 2014’s X-Men: Days of Future Past.

Thunderbolts* director Jake Schreier is currently developing an X-Men reboot with Marvel, which he describes will be “recognizably different” from previously released films in the franchise.

Avengers: Doomsday will feature a number of original stars from the 2000s’ X-Men trilogy, including Patrick Stewart (Professor X), Ian McKellan (Magneto), James Marsden (Cyclops), Kelsey Grammer (Beast), Rebecca Romijn (Mystique), and Alan Cumming (Nightcrawler).

The movie will follow the Avengers, Fantastic Four, X-Men, Wakandans, and New Avengers team as they face off against Doctor Doom, played by Robert Downey Jr.

Avengers: Doomsday is scheduled to hit theaters on December 18, 2026.

