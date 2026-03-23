Marvel is always very careful with spoilers. But they are being especially secretive about Spider-Man: Brand New Day. We still have no idea who the main villain of the movie is — and we don’t know who Sadie Sink is playing. It sure looks like she has the ability to control people’s minds — certainly someone in this movie can control people’s minds, and it sure ain’t gonna be the Punisher. So is she playing ... Jean Grey?

That would make a lot of sense, given the fact that Marvel is getting ready to introduce the X-Men to the Marvel Cinematic Universe, first in Avengers: Doomsday and then potentially with a whole new version of the team in the future. But if that’s true, how does Bruce Banner and the Hulk fit in with that story? We think the big clue is the device visible on Mark Ruffalo’s arm in the classroom scene.

In our latest Spider-Man video, we’ll explain why. We’ll look at the history of the Hulk in the MCU, and the various ways Banner has tried to control or merge with his Hulk persona. And we’ll also discuss how mutants might be different from other MCU superheroes, and why the public might grow to fear mutants — like if, oh just for example, one of them was a telepath who could make people do things against their will.

Watch the full video below to get the entire theory:

READ MORE: Every Marvel Movie, Ranked From Worst to Best

If you liked that video on the Hulk and mutants and our guess about Sadie Sink’s character in the film, check out more of our videos below, including one on all the Easter eggs in the first trailer for Spider-Man: Brand New Day, one on the true identity of Robert Downey Jr.’s Doctor Doom, and one on the Avengers’ future villains and the possible return of Kang (could it happen?). Plus, there’s tons more videos over at ScreenCrush’s YouTube channel. Be sure to subscribe to catch all our future episodes. The next big Marvel movie, Spider-Man: Brand New Day, is scheduled to open in theaters on July 31, 2026.

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