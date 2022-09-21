New ‘Beverly Hills Cop’ Brings Back Original Cast

Eddie Murphy is obviously and undeniably the star of the Beverly Hills Cop series as Detroit police officer Axel Foley. But those movies were also ensemble pieces; you needed lots of quirky California folks for Axel and his Detroit attitude to bounce off of. Without them, it just wouldn’t be Beverly Hills Cop (or at least not a good Beverly Hills Cop).

Thankfully it looks like the upcoming revival of the series will feature some of the franchise’s other familiar faces. Variety reports that in addition to Murphy as Axel, the new Beverly Hills Cop: Axel Foley will also feature appearances from series vets Judge Reinhold, John Ashton, Paul Reiser and Bronson Pinchot.

Reinhold and Ashton were the pair of Beverly Hills cops who Foley wound up antagonizing and partnering with. It was their car that Axel pulled his infamous banana in the tailpipe gag on.

Reinhold and Ashton both returned for Beverly Hills Cop II but only Reinhold was in the disappointing Beverly Hills Cop III (to explain Ashton’s absence, they claimed that his character had retired). As for Reiser, he was in Cops I and II as another police officer buddy of Axel’s. And Bronson Pinchot had one of his early breakthrough roles in the films as Serge, the eccentric salesman at an art gallery where Axel was looking for his childhood friend Jenny. (Serge then reappeared in Beverly Hills Cop III.)

Beverly Hills Cop: Axel Foley is in production now. The movie doesn’t have a premiere date yet, but it will be available on Netflix.