‘Beyond the Spider-Verse’ Is Not Delayed

Despite recent rumors on TikTok, and false announcements made by parody acocunts on Twitter, no official delay of Spider-Man: Beyond the Spider-Verse has been made.

There was a letter floating around social media that purported to announce a delay, but it’s been confirmed to be a fraud. At least as of this writing, the third Spider-Verse is still on track for its scheduled release in the spring of 2024. That being said, that doesn't necessarily mean that there won't be a delay going forward.

Rumors of delays on the next Spider-Verse sequel began getting louder after “insiders” spoke with Vulture about the intense production schedule on Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse. One of those anonymous insiders told Vulture “there’s no way that movie’s coming out” on schedule.

They added:

There’s been progress on the pre-production side of things. But as far as the production side goes, the only progress that’s been made on the third one is any exploration or tests that were done before the movie was split into two parts. Everyone’s been fully focused on Across the Spider-Verse and barely crossing the finish line.

While the veracity of the insider's claims can't really be confirmed, it would not be shocking if the last part in the trilogy could hit some roadblocks. That being said, given the cliffhanger of Across The Spider-Verse, we really hope that Beyond the Spider-Verse makes it out on time.

Spider-Man: Beyond the Spider-Verse is (currently) scheduled to open in theaters on March 29, 2024.

