The third Spider-Verse film was originally scheduled to open in theaters on March 29, 2024.

Obviously, that did not happen.

Almost exactly one year after that release date, Sony has officially put the film back on its release calendar — but not for later this year, or even next year. The third Spider-Verse, which is officially called Spider-Man: Beyond the Spider-Verse, will finally arrive in multiplexes in the summer of 2027.

In addition to announcing the film’s release date, Sony also unveiled the first batch of images from the sequel.

It’s already been two years since Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse opened in theaters. For a long time, Sony actually referred to it as “Part One” of a two-part film, and they ended Across the Spider-Verse on one whopper of a cliffhanger: With the heroic Miles Morales accidentally winding up in an alternate reality, on a world where he is not Spider-Man. Instead, on this world, Miles G. Morales is the Prowler, the villainous alter ego previously held by Miles’ uncle Aaron.

In the good Miles’ universe, Aaron died during the events of 2018’s Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse. But in Miles G.’s universe, Aaron is still alive, working as the Prowler’s right-hand man. But just as all of this was revealed (and Miles’ pal Gwen Stacy assembled a team of other Spider-Men to help find Miles) Across the Spider-Verse cut to black. We’ve been waiting for what happens next ever since.

Spider-Man: Beyond the Spider-Verse, which will be directed by Justin K. Thompson (one of the directors of Across the Spider-Verse) and Bob Perischetti (one of the directors of Into the Spider-Verse), is currently scheduled to open in theaters on June 4, 2027. So it means the resolution of that terrific cliffhanger is still at least two years away. Four years is a long time to hang off a cliff, let me tell you.

