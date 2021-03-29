‘Black Adam’ Gets New Official Release Date

Dwayne Johnson has been hyping the start of production on Black Adam in recent weeks, even showing off the first couple pages of his shooting script. That’s despite the fact that the movie has not had an official release date since Warner Bros. took it off its schedule during the worst of the coronavirus pandemic.

Finally, as the graphic above indicates, Black Adam is officially back on the books: The movie is now scheduled to open on July 29, 2022.

In the film, Johnson stars as Black Adam, who was initially a villain for Captain Marvel/Shazam but in later years evolved into more of an anti-hero, driven by noble goals to take extreme measures to protect the people he cared about. Although Black Adam was originally announced as a character for the big-screen Shazam movie, the character was eventually given his own film. In it, directed by Jaume Collet-Serra, Black Adam will work with members of the DC Comics team Justice Society of America — including Atom Smasher (Noah Centineo), Hawkman (Aldis Hodge), Cyclone (Quintessa Swindell), and Doctor Fate (Pierce Brosnan). Warner Bros. has been hyping the film with the tagline “The hierarchy of power in the DC Universe is about to change.”

At present there’s been no confirmation of an appearance by Zachary Levi’s Shazam in the film. His film’s sequel, Shazam: Fury of the Gods, is scheduled to open in theaters on June 2, 2023.

Gallery — Every DC Comics Movie, Ranked From Worst to Best: