The Justice Society Debuts in the ‘Black Adam’ Trailer

Decades before the Justice League first came together, there was the Justice Society of America, which formed in the 1940s to combat threats too big for any single hero to handle. Its Golden Age roster included such heroes as the Flash (not that one), Green Lantern (not that one), the Sandman (not that one), the Atom (not that one), and Hawkman (sort of that one; that character’s history is kind of confusing). When the Justice League debuted in the 1960s it quickly became DC Comics’ most popular super group, and eventually eclipsed the Justice Society in prominence. Although the JSA has had revivals through the years, it’s been that way ever since.

That should be quite clear from the fact that Justice League already got its own movie, and all of its characters have appeared in a ton of other films, while the Justice Society is only first making its debut this fall in Black Adam. In the film, which stars Dwayne Johnson as the magically empowered ancient anti-hero, the Justice Society is called upon to capture Black Adam after he awakens in the present. Based on the trailer, it does not look like this mission goes very successfully. Check it out:

There’s also a whole new batch of images from the film:

Black Adam: New Images Dwayne Johnson stars as the DC Comics hero in Warner Bros. big fall blockbuster. Here are the latest images from the film.

Here is the film’s official synopsis:

In ancient Kahndaq, Teth Adam was bestowed the almighty powers of the gods. After using these powers for vengeance, he was imprisoned, becoming Black Adam. Nearly 5,000 years have passed and Black Adam has gone from man, to myth, to legend. Now released, his unique form of justice, born out of rage, is challenged by modern day heroes who form the Justice Society: Hawkman, Dr. Fate, Atom Smasher and Cyclone.

Black Adam debuts exclusively in theaters on October 21.

