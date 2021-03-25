The Black And White ‘Justice League’ Snyder Cut Is Now on HBO Max

There is nothing wrong with your television set. Do not attempt to adjust the picture. Zack Snyder is controlling transmission. He will control the vertical. For the next four hours, sit quietly and he will control all that you see and hear. We repeat: There is nothing wrong with your television set. You are about to participate in a great adventure. You are about to experience the awe and mystery which reaches from the inner mind to... Zack Snyder’s Justice League: Justice Is Gray.

Just one week after the original “Snyder Cut” of Justice League debuted on HBO Max, the streaming service has unveiled the black-and-white cut of the Snyder Cut, which is referred to as Justice Is Gray. This, supposedly, is Zack Snyder’s ultimate preferred vision of the film, in black-and-white with the IMAX aspect ratio. If it was up to him, he’s said in interviews, this would be the definitive version of the film. Warner Bros. disagreed, feeling it would be wise to have some kind of color version of their massive $300+ million movie. (Can you blame them?)

So now there are three versions of Justice League streaming on HBO Max: The original theatrical cut finished by Joss Whedon, Zack Snyder’s Justice League, and his cut in black-and-white. If you want to compare them all, it would take ten full hours to do it. In that same span of time, you could drive from New York to Boston and back without about two hours to spare depending on traffic. Or you could watch all of The Falcon and the Winter Soldier with room to spare all of Avengers: Endgame. But you do you. If you want to watch almost half a day of Justice League, have a great time. You can find Justice Is Gray right here.

