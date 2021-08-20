A ‘Black Canary’ Solo Movie Is Headed to HBO Max

Another member of the Birds of Prey is getting to fly solo.

Black Canary, the DC Comics mainstay who has appeared in comics, TV, and then the recent Birds of Prey movie, will get her own solo film on the HBO Max streaming service. The film will feature the version of the character portrayed by Jurnee Smollett in the Birds of Prey film. The script will be written by Misha Green, who worked with Smollett on the recent HBO series Lovecraft Country.

That’s the word from Cinelinx, who reports that according to one source Smollett and Green work working on “a Black Canary ‘project’ —which could potentially be a series” but “another source was adamant the project had become a movie that would (likely) follow on from the events in Birds of Prey. HBO Max is already working on other films for DC Comics heroes, including a Batgirl film, and a project about a Black Superman that supposedly has attracted the interest of actor/producer Michael B. Jordan.

Series or film, the project is in “early development” and still “is a long ways off, as Green has several other projects in the works that she must tend to first,” according to Collider. While there has been no news on a possible Birds of Prey sequel, Margot Robbie’s Harley Quinn is currently appearing in The Suicide Squad from writer/director James Gunn.

Cinelinx claims that the official announcement of the project will be made later this fall at DC’s FanDome event, the company’s second annual virtual version of its own Comic-Con, featuring panels and trailer premieres.

Every DC Comics Movie, Ranked From Worst to Best From Superman and the Mole Men to The Suicide Squad, we ranked every movie based on DC comics.