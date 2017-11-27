Netflix hasn’t provided much update on Black Mirror Season 4 since its initial August trailer, but something may be on the horizon. New episodic trailers for the fourth season have arrived, including an unsettling new look at Jodie Foster’s Black Mirror directorial debut.

Ahead of a still-unknown Season 4 release date, Black Mirror began rolling out individual trailers for the six new episodes, including “Crocodile” and Foster’s “Arkangel.” Seeing as neither trailer provides any kind of premiere date, we’d guess that Netflix intends to spring Season 4 on us before the year is out, as had initially been suggested might happen with The Punisher’s release.

In the meantime, check out synopses for all six new episodes:

We’ll likely see additional promos and/or details on a release plan soon, so watch the first trailer below, and stay tuned for the latest on Black Mirror Season 4.