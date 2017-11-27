‘Black Mirror’ Season 4 Gears Up for Mystery Release With New Trailers
Netflix hasn’t provided much update on Black Mirror Season 4 since its initial August trailer, but something may be on the horizon. New episodic trailers for the fourth season have arrived, including an unsettling new look at Jodie Foster’s Black Mirror directorial debut.
Ahead of a still-unknown Season 4 release date, Black Mirror began rolling out individual trailers for the six new episodes, including “Crocodile” and Foster’s “Arkangel.” Seeing as neither trailer provides any kind of premiere date, we’d guess that Netflix intends to spring Season 4 on us before the year is out, as had initially been suggested might happen with The Punisher’s release.
In the meantime, check out synopses for all six new episodes:
“Arkangel”
Cast: Rosemarie Dewitt (La La Land, Mad Men), Brenna Harding (A Place to Call Home), Owen Teague (Bloodline)
Director: Jodie Foster
Written by: Charlie Brooker
“USS Callister”
Cast: Jesse Plemons (Black Mass, Fargo), Cristin Milioti (The Wolf of Wall Street, Fargo), Jimmi Simpson (Westworld, House of Cards), Michaela Coel (Chewing Gum, Monsters: Dark Continent)
Director: Toby Haynes (Doctor Who, Sherlock)
Written By: Charlie Brooker & William Bridges
“Crocodile”
Cast: Andrea Riseborough (Birdman, Bloodline), Andrew Gower (Outlander), Kiran Sonia Sawar (Murdered By My Father)
Director: John Hillcoat (Triple Nine, Lawless)
Written By: Charlie Brooker
“Hang the DJ”
Cast: Georgina Campbell (Flowers, Broadchurch), Joe Cole (Peaky Blinders, Green Room), George Blagden (Versailles, Vikings)
Director: Tim Van Patten (The Sopranos, Game of Thrones)
Written By: Charlie Brooker
“Metalhead”
Cast: Maxine Peake (The Theory Of Everything, The Village), Jake Davies (The Missing, A Brilliant Young Mind), Clint Dyer (Hope Springs)
Director: David Slade (Hannibal, American Gods)
Written By: Charlie Brooker
“Black Museum”
Cast: Douglas Hodge (The Night Manager, Catastrophe), Letitia Wright (Humans, Ready Player One), Babs Olusanmokun (Roots, The Defenders)
Director: Colm McCarthy
Written By: Charlie Brooker
We’ll likely see additional promos and/or details on a release plan soon, so watch the first trailer below, and stay tuned for the latest on Black Mirror Season 4.
