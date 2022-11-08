It’s been four years since Black Panther opened in theaters, and even if you saw it then, you might be a little fuzzy on the details. (If you’ve kept up with everything in the Marvel Cinematic Universe since Black Panther, you’ve watched 11 films and eight TV shows — it seems pretty fair that you might not remember Black Panther amidst all that other stuff.)

If you are struggling to remember the specifics of the first movie, we’re here to help. Our latest Marvel video will guide you through all the important events in the MCU that connect to Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, not just in the first Black Panther and Captain America: Civil War but all the earlier movies whose events made an impact on Wakanda and its people. We’ll show you the first Marvel movie to mention Wakanda, and explore all the characters who became so important to the franchise, including T’Chaka, T’Challa, Zemo, and more. Watch the video below:

If you liked that video recapping the Black Panther portion of the Marvel Cinematic Universe so far, check out more of our videos below, including our look at the MCU and its lack of super-villain teams, our theories about Kang and his connections to Shang-Chi’s Ten Rings and Ms. Marvel’s bangle, and why Wonder Man is such an exciting addition to the MCU. Plus, there’s tons more videos over at ScreenCrush’s YouTube channel. Be sure to subscribe to catch all our future episodes. Black Panther: Wakanda Forever opens in theaters this weekend.

