The following post contains spoilers for Black Widow, both the version we got and another version we didn‘t see, if such a thing can be spoiled.

The ending of Black Widow was always a bit of a foregone conclusion. The movie was a prequel (that will happen when you make something about a character who died two years ago). In Black Widow’s final moments, we see Scarlett Johansson’s Natasha assume a new costume (or, from our perspective, an old costume) in honor of her fellow Widow (and adopted sister) Yelena. Then she gets a Quinjet, and heads off to free the rest of the Avengers from the Raft, filling in the gap in her story between the movies Captain America: Civil War and Avengers: Infinity War.

That’s the version we saw. But there was an alternate ending that was considered and cut from the film. This one brought things a bit more full circle for the Natasha character. In it, she returns to the suburban home in Ohio she shared as a kid with Yelena, Red Guardian and Melina while they lived as a Russian sleeper cell masquerading as an ordinary American family. Then a little girl from the neighborhood recognizes her (remember, the Avengers are huge celebrities in the MCU) and they share a moment together. Watch the scene below:

It‘s a cute scene, and one that plays even more poignantly than it would have a few months ago, given what’s happened between Johansson and Marvel since Black Widow premiered back in July. Black Widow is still playing in theaters and it’s also available on Disney+ with Premier Access. Enjoy it, because all indications suggest it will be the last appearance Scarlett Johansson makes in a Marvel film for a very, very long time.

