First ‘Black Widow’ Reviews Call It a Solid Solo Marvel Movie

After 738 days (and, yeah, like two and a half Disney+ TV shows), there’s finally a new Marvel movie headed to theaters, the first in Phase Four of the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Black Widow gives Scarlett Johansson’s her long-awaited solo film away from the Avengers, and reunites her with allies from her shadowy past, including Florence Pugh’s Yelena Belova and David Harbour’s Red Guardian.

The first wave of reviews for the movie, which was directed by Cate Shortland and also stars O-T Fagbenle, Ray Winstone, William Hurt, and Rachel Weisz, just hit the internet, and so far the critical reaction is positive across the board. The initial social media reviews have focused on the outstanding ensemble cast — particularly Florence Pugh as Yelena — as well as the impressive action sequences that evoke James Bond and John Wick movies. If these critics are to be believed, Marvel successfully pulled off making a full-on spy movie set within the MCU.

Here’s a sampling of the first Black Widow reviews:

Here’s the film’s official synopsis:

Natasha Romanoff aka Black Widow confronts the darker parts of her ledger when a dangerous conspiracy with ties to her past arises. Pursued by a force that will stop at nothing to bring her down, Natasha must deal with her history as a spy and the broken relationships left in her wake long before she became an Avenger.

Black Widow opens in theaters and premieres on Disney+ on July 9. On Disney+, it requires a $30 “Premier Access” fee to watch it while it’s playing theaters.

