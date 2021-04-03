‘Black Widow’ Trailer: I Spy a New Marvel Movie

For the first time, a Marvel movie is premiering on Disney+ the same day it hits theaters. Black Widow has been delayed since the spring of 2020 because of the coronavirus pandemic, but it’s finally opening in theaters this July. For those who aren’t ready to return to the theater by then, they are also making it available that same day on Disney+ with their “Premier Access” gimmick, where you have to pay an extra price (previously $30) on top of your monthly subscription fee.

Is the movie worth $30 to watch at home? Maybe this brand-new trailer will convince you to spend the equivalent of 6 cups of coffee (or 1.5 bags of popcorn at the movie theater) on a streaming movie:

There’s also a whole new batch of images from the film:

Here’s the film’s official synopsis:

Natasha Romanoff aka Black Widow confronts the darker parts of her ledger when a dangerous conspiracy with ties to her past arises. Pursued by a force that will stop at nothing to bring her down, Natasha must deal with her history as a spy and the broken relationships left in her wake long before she became an Avenger. Scarlett Johansson reprises her role as Natasha/Black Widow, Florence Pugh stars as Yelena, David Harbour portrays Alexei/The Red Guardian, and Rachel Weisz is Melina. “Black Widow”—the first film in Phase Four of the Marvel Cinematic Universe—is directed by Cate Shortland and produced by Kevin Feige.

Black Widow opens in theaters and streams on Disney+ (with Premier Access) on July 9.

