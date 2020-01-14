The latest trailer for Black Widow, which will inaugurate “Phase Four” of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, features a lot of the same stuff from previous clips, including Scarlett Johansson’s reunion with Florence Pugh, who were both trained by the same Russian spy program, and David Harbour as Red Guardian, delighted that his old team is back together.

The cool new stuff in this one is mostly the fight between Johansson’s Natasha and the mysterious Taskmaster. In Marvel Comics, he’s a mercenary with the ability to copy any fighting move he sees. Hence he’s got a shield like Captain America; at some point he studied Cap’s techniques and stole them. So anything Natasha does, Taskmaster can copy. Which should make for some very interesting fight scenes — hopefully the best in the history of the MCU.

Here’s the new trailer:

Here’s the film’s official synopsis:

In Marvel Studios’ action-packed spy thriller “Black Widow,” Natasha Romanoff aka Black Widow confronts the darker parts of her ledger when a dangerous conspiracy with ties to her past arises. Pursued by a force that will stop at nothing to bring her down, Natasha must deal with her history as a spy and the broken relationships left in her wake long before she became an Avenger. Scarlett Johansson reprises her role as Natasha/Black Widow, Florence Pugh stars as Yelena, David Harbour portrays Alexei/The Red Guardian, and Rachel Weisz is Melina. Directed by Cate Shortland and produced by Kevin Feige, “Black Widow” is the first film in Phase Four of the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

Black Widow opens in theaters on May 1.