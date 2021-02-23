‘Blue Beetle’ Movie Finds Director

Yet another hero is joining the DC Comics movie universe.

It’s Blue Beetle, the most recent in a long line of heroes carrying that monicker. The current bearer of that name is Jaime Reyes, a kid who discovers a magical scarab that gives him super powers and an advanced suit of morphing armor. Blue Beetle will be the first Latino hero to get his own solo DC movie; his movie will be directed by filmmaker Angel Manuel Soto.

Soto gave this statement to TheWrap about the news:

It is an honor to direct Blue Beetle, the first Latino superhero film for DC. I want to sincerely thank everyone at Warner Bros. and DC for trusting me to bring Jaime Reyes to life. I can’t wait to make history together.

Blue Beetle joins a lineup of upcoming DC Comics movies from Warner Bros. like The Batman, the latest reinvention of the Dark Knight starring Robert Pattinson, and Black Adam, starring Dwayne Johnson and featuring the first big-screen version of the Justice Society of America, which includes heroes like Hawkman, Atom Smasher, Cyclone, and Doctor Fate. The Jaime Reyes character has previously popped up on TV series like Smallville and Batman: The Brave and the Bold, and he also co-stars in a few of DC’s direct-to-video animated movies, but this will be his first live-action appearance.

Soto’s Blue Beetle movie is expected to go into production in the fall. The next DC movie headed for theaters and HBO Max is The Suicide Squad, directed by James Gunn. That’s scheduled to premiere on August 6, 2021.