‘Five Nights at Freddy’s’ Returns in New Sequel Trailer

See, if it were me I would not return to Freddy’s for a second night, much less five nights, much less five more nights. But that wouldn’t make much of a sequel, I guess.

And there had to be a Five Nights at Freddy’s sequel. The first movie made so much money — $290 million worldwide — that Universal was not going to stop the franchise, based on the equally popular video games, there. It was going to continue for as many spans of five nights at Freddy’s as the market would bear.

And so it is time for Five Nights at Freddy’s 2, which, like the original, is directed by Emma Tammi and stars Josh Hutcherson alongside that cast of not-at-all-terrifying animatronic creatures. Scott Cawthon, the creator of the Five Nights at Freddy’s games, wrote both screenplays as well.

The official trailer for Five Nights at Freddy’s 2 is new online today, promising more Chuck E. Cheese adjacent terror. Watch it below:

READ MORE: The 10 Best Horror Movies of the Last 10 Years

Here is the film’s official synopsis:

One year has passed since the supernatural nightmare at Freddy Fazbear’s Pizza. The stories about what transpired there have been twisted into a campy local legend, inspiring the town’s first ever Fazfest. Former security guard Mike (Josh Hutcherson) and police officer Vanessa (Elizabeth Lail) have kept the truth from Mike’s 11-year-old sister, Abby (Piper Rubio), concerning the fate of her animatronic friends. But when Abby sneaks out to reconnect with Freddy, Bonnie, Chica, and Foxy, it will set into motion a terrifying series of events, revealing dark secrets about the true origin of Freddy’s, and unleashing a long-forgotten horror hidden away for decades.

Five Nights at Freddy’s 2 is scheduled to open in theaters on December 5.

Get our free mobile app