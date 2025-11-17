The Five Nights at Freddy’s franchise is about the spooky goings-on at a haunted pizzeria staffed by animatronic animals. It’s basically “What If Chuck E. Cheese, but scary?” So of course it makes perfect sense for some sort of cross-promotional tie-in menu.

But ... at a chicken restaurant?

Apparently! Instead of partnering with Domino’s or Pizza Hut or the actual Chuck E. Cheese (which for obvious reasons might not want to encourage customers to associate its restaurants with murderous animal robots any more closely than they already do), the new sequel Five Nights at Freddy’s 2 teamed up with Popeyes for an entire “Freddy Fazbear Crunch Menu.”

The items on this special “limited time” menu include...

Freddy Fazbear Deluxe Box ($12.99*) : 3 pieces of Popeyes classic or spicy mouthwatering chicken tenders topped with a savory garlic parmesan rub, served with warm, garlic crusted Cheesy Bites and a marinara dipping sauce, a Cupcake Cup and a beverage to wash it all down

3 pieces of Popeyes classic or spicy mouthwatering chicken tenders topped with a savory garlic parmesan rub, served with warm, garlic crusted Cheesy Bites and a marinara dipping sauce, a Cupcake Cup and a beverage to wash it all down Freddy Fazbear Box ($7.99*): 3 pieces of Popeyes classic or spicy mouthwatering chicken tenders topped with a savory garlic parmesan rub, served with warm, garlic crusted Cheesy Bites and a marinara dipping sauce

3 pieces of Popeyes classic or spicy mouthwatering chicken tenders topped with a savory garlic parmesan rub, served with warm, garlic crusted Cheesy Bites and a marinara dipping sauce Cheesy Bites with Marinara Sauce ($3.99): Lightly hand-breaded, garlic crusted cheese curds made with white cheddar cheese and fried to golden perfection. Served warm with one cup of rich marinara sauce

Lightly hand-breaded, garlic crusted cheese curds made with white cheddar cheese and fried to golden perfection. Served warm with one cup of rich marinara sauce Cupcake Cup ($3.99): A moist, strawberry flavored cake topped with sweet pink icing

My knowledge of Five Nights at Freddy’s only extends as far as the first movie; I haven’t played the games. So someone will have to let me know if Freddy canonically is a big fan of “crunch.” Does he famously crunch children’s bones or something? You tell me. Otherwise I am not quite sure I get the connection.

Here was what Popeyes VP of Culinary Amy Alarcon said of this collab, via a press release

At Popeyes, we love playing with bold flavors, and what better playground than the world of Five Nights at Freddy's? Freddy Fazbear's Pizzeria is an iconic part of the film, so we had a blast reimagining that fun, over-the-top energy through our menu. It's our way of giving fans a delicious taste of the movie's universe, where that iconic Popeyes flavor meets a little bit of nostalgic pizzeria mystery.

Okay, well “nostalgic pizzeria mystery” does sort of explain some of the menu, like the Cheesy Bites with marinara dipping sauce, which are essentially a riff on mozzarella sticks. I still think the bigger nostalgic pizzeria mystery is why the Five Nights at Freddy’s 2 menu isn’t at an actual pizza place. But what do I know? I’m the guy who eats all this stuff and writes about it. I should not be regarded as an expert on anything except poor life choices.

The Five Night at Freddy’s 2 menu is available now at Popeyes but only for a limited time. (The film opens in theaters on December 5.

