Temuera Morrison Confirms Boba Fett’s Ship’s New Name

Temuera Morrison, who plays Boba Fett in the Disney+ series The Book of Boba Fett, has confirmed that his character’s ship has a new name this time around. The notorious bounty hunter's Slave I has been officially renamed to the Firespray.

"I think we call it the Firespray. I think I’ve mentioned it in a couple of episodes...” Morrison said in a recent interview with TheWrap. “It is a gunship now, that’s what we’re calling it. We're calling it the Firespray gunship.”

Now, for context, it's important to remember that the Slave I was already technically a Firespray-31 —that’s the model of the ship. Similarly, the Millennium Falcon is a YT-1300 light freighter, but the former title has a better ring to it. When it boils down to it, Firespray is a pretty decent replacement. It still rolls off the tongue, and doesn’t introduce any inconsistencies in the Star Wars universe. At the end of the day, the ship still looks cool, and that’s what matters most.

The controversy surrounding Boba Fett's ship began last June, when LEGO released a new set titled “Boba Fett's Starship.” “Everybody is [dropping the Slave I name],” said LEGO Star Wars Design Director Jens Kronvold Frederiksen at the time. “It’s probably not something which has been announced publicly but it is just something that Disney doesn’t want to use anymore." Certain fans’ feathers were ruffled at the name change, and they were curious to see if the new Disney+ show would address the omission of Slave I. Now, it appears as if the change is permanent.

