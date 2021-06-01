‘Borderlands’: Here’s the First Look at Cate Blanchett’s Lilith

On Tuesday morning, Jamie Lee Curtis took to Instagram to share a behind-the-scenes photo of Cate Blanchett in character as Siren Lilith on the set of Eli Roth’s Borderlands. Curtis, who portrays Dr. Patricia Tannis in the upcoming video game adaptation, also revealed that she might be posting more character photos in the future.

"Welcome to BORDERLANDS and a secret BTS shot I took of Lilith, our legendary heroine, psycho blasting, vault hunting, vixen with a bad attitude and two Oscars to add to the baddasery in her tool belt, the once and future Queen of EVERYTHING, #cateblanchett," wrote Curtis in her post.

Check out the photo below, which depicts Blanchett's silhouette on a staircase:

The image that Curtis shared leaves a lot to the imagination. Blanchett is completely blown out in order to conceal the details of her costume. But we can see her character's signature hair swoop and shoulder pads, a good sign that Lilith's design will remain true to the video games.

It's likely that this character photo won't be the last we see on Curtis' account. "Maybe next week, if you're nice and let them know you want MORE and they don't fire me for posting this, I'll post other pictures of Roland [Kevin Hart], Tiny Tina [Ariana Greenblatt], Krieg [Florian Munteanu], Claptrap [voiced by Jack Black] and moi, Tannis," Curtis concluded in her caption. If you're eagerly awaiting the Borderlands adaptation, you should follow the actress on Instagram ASAP.

