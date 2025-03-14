Appropriately, given the title Freakier Friday, the long-awaited Freaky Friday sequel doesn’t just find Jamie Lee Curtis and Lindsay Lohan swapping bodies as mother and daughter again. In Freakier Friday, Curtis and Lohan’s characters swap bodies with Lohan’s daughter and new step-daughter — played by Julia Butters and Sophia Hammons. Yep, a four-person body swap. Freaky, indeed.

The film, made some 22 years after Freaky Friday became a hit (and almost 50 years after the original Freaky Friday movie starring Jodie Foster and Barbara Harris), also features returning appearances by Mark Harmon and Chad Michael Murray, and also features Manny Jacinto as Lohan’s new beau.

The trailer also features Vanessa Bayer as a fortune teller who appears to play some role in the characters’ latest switcheroo. Watch the Freakier Friday teaser trailer below:

There’s also a new poster for Freakier Friday that pays homage to the famous poster from the 2003 Freaky Friday.

For comparison’s sake, here is that earlier poster...

Here is the new sequel’s official synopsis:

In the film, Curtis and Lohan reprise their roles as Tess and Anna Coleman. The story picks up years after Tess (Curtis) and Anna (Lohan) endured an identity crisis. Anna now has a daughter of her own and a soon-to-be stepdaughter. As they navigate the myriad challenges that come when two families merge, Tess and Anna discover that lightning might indeed strike twice.

Freakier Friday is scheduled to open in theaters on August 8.

