There are only two Netflix shows with two different seasons in the streamer’s list of its all-time most popular TV series: Stranger Things and Bridgerton.

So if you want to know why they keep making more spinoffs of those shows, uh, that’s why.

Netflix announced today that they are making a new spinoff of Bridgerton, an as-yet untitled limited series focused on the character of Lady Violet, played on the main Bridgerton by Ruth Gemmell.

This is the second Bridgerton spinoff to date, following 2023’s six-part Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story, which was partly set in the main show’s present and partly set in the past as a prequel.

According to a press release this new Lady Violet show will also follow a prequel format: “Similar to the massive global hit Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story, the series will chronicle the early life of a young Lady Violet and tell the story of her romance with Viscount Edmund Bridgerton.”

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For reference, it is the first and third seasons of Bridgerton which appear on Netflix’s “Top 10 Most Popular Shows” list, with 113.3 million and 106 million views, respectively. (What happened, Bridgerton: Season 2???) The most popular Netflix show of all time, at least according to the company’s impossible-to-verify internal metrics, is the first season of Wednesday, which holds a whopping 252.1 million views “in the first 91 days of release.”

The writers, showrunners, and producers of the Lady Violet show are Shonda Rhimes and Nicholas Nardini. Meanwhile, Netflix has already renewed the main Bridgerton series for a fifth and sixth season. Francesca Bridgerton (Hannah Dodd) is expected to be the focus of Season 5.