New movies are coming to streaming this week and every week, at a faster pace than ever before. As always, ScreenCrush has your back, with a weekly guide to the latest releases on streaming (and digital rental or purchse) that deserve your attention. Sit back, relax, and check out what’s coming to a TV or computer (or, sigh, a phone) near you.

Then you’ve got all weekend to watch up with these titles. The theater is still the best, of course, but some weekends you just can’t muster the energy to get off the couch and haul yourself to the multiplex.

New Movies Streaming This Week and Weekend

This week you can watch Zach Cregger’s terrific adaptation of Resident Evil, watch Robert Pattinson take on Chris Hansen and To Catch a Predator, or go back to the 1300s with Andrew Garfield and Paul Greengrass.

If these titles don’t do it for you, you can also check out some other recent streaming releases here. Or just keep scrolling, and see the new movies you can stream or rent on digital at home this weekend.

Resident Evil

There have been so many Resident Evil movies to date, and some of them have their defenders. But at least for me, Zach Cregger’s recent adaptation is far and away the best of them all — and it isn’t even close. Like the classic games, it starts from a relatively grounded place, when a medical courier (Austin Abrams) sets out on a snowy night to deliver an important package to Raccoon City. By the end, it is out-and-out monster madness.

Where to watch Resident Evil: Prime Video, Apple TV, Fandango.

The Uprising

Is this movie a sneaky, gritty Robin Hood tale? That depends on who you ask! (Some U.S. ads called it “The Uprising: The Rise of Robin Hood” while its U.K. distributor stated publicly “The Uprising is a historical epic about the Peasants’ Revolt of 1381, not Robin Hood.“ Either way, it stars Andrew Garfield, and was written and directed by The Bourne Ultimatum and Captain Phillips’ Paul Greengrass, in a story inspired by the Peasants’ Revolt in 1380s England.

Where to watch The Uprising: Premieres on November 6 on Peacock.

Possible Love

South Korea’s official entry in this year’s race for the Academy Award for Best International Film is this drama from Lee Chang-dong, the gifted filmmaker behind titles like Poetry and Burning. Per Netflix, Possible Love “follows two married couples — a laid-off worker and his wife, and a documentary filmmaker and her husband — whose paths cross when the filmmaker sets out to film them, bringing both marriages face to face with their different lives and hidden desires.”

Where to watch Possible Love: Premieres on November 6 on Netflix.

Primetime

Robert Pattinson plays a twisted version of NBC journalist Chris Hansen in Primetime, Lance Oppenheim’s fictionalized account of the behind-the-scenes drama of the infamous series To Catch a Predator. Between this and his work co-directing You Can See Everything, Oppenheim is having one hell of a fall.

Where to watch Primetime: Prime Video, Apple TV, Fandango.

Motor City

This thriller starring Reacher’s Alan Ritchson played at the Venice and Toronto Film Festivals; Ritchson stars as a “1970s Detroit a working-class romantic” who is “framed by a ruthless gangster after falling for his girlfriend. After years in prison, he returns with only one mission: revenge.” Uh oh.

Where to watch Motor City: Premieres on November 6 on AMC+.