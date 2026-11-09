Every week, ScreenCrush gives you what you need to know about the week’s best new streaming TV shows. If you’re in the market for a new series to stream, or you need a last-minute binge, or you are just trying to keep tabs on the latest seasons of old favorites, we have got you covered.

We love movies, but sometimes you don’t want a 90-minute, one-and done entertainment. Sometimes you want that deep dive that’s going to take days or weeks to finish. Sometimes you want long-term storytelling and rich characters. Sometimes you need a good TV show.

Regardless of what kind of show you’re looking for — new or returning, drama or comedy, high or lowbrow — we have you covered. Here’s this week’s batch of new TV shows and series.

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New TV Shows, New Seasons & New Streaming Series Out This Week

This week you can watch the the origin of the One Ring, or a new thriller series starring Rose Byrne and Meghann Fahy, and a new teen series that’s supposedly a combination of “Carrie, Jennifer’s Body, Heavenly Creatures, and Mean Girls” which sounds like a pretty terrific combination to me.

Get your watchlist and queues ready — and if you want even more recent streaming TV recs, be sure to go here.

The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power

The big-budget TV adaptation of (and prequel to) J.R.R. Tolkien’s epic fantasy series continues on Amazon with a third season of episodes. This year, per Amazon, “the forging of The One Ring approaches and Sauron’s grip on Middle-earth tightens.” How much tighter, given that Warner Bros. is now also making totally separate The Lord of The Rings movies, remains to be seen.

Where to watch The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power: The first four episodes of Season 3 premiere on November 11 on Prime Video.

The Good Daughter

Rose Byrne and Meghann Fahy star as a pair of sisters in this new thriller series about an investigation into terrible crime that connects back to a tragedy in their own shared past. Byrne plays a lawyer recruited by her father (Brendan Gleeson) to defend a young woman accused of a heinous act of violence.

Where to watch The Good Daughter: Premieres on November 12 on Peacock.

Clangold

This true-crime miniseries, per Deadline, “centers on one of the biggest criminal cases in Germany’s history, when a 100kg Canadian gold coin known as ‘Big Maple Leaf’ was stolen from Berlin’s Bode Museum in 2017.” That’s a pretty darn big maple leaf.

Where to watch Clangold: Premieres on November 13 on HBO Max.

The Body

Series creator Quinn Shephard told Tudum that she made her new Netflix series “literally ... for my teen self,” based on her own “nightmarish experiences” in high school. She described the show to “a raunchy teen psychodrama with a dash of Catholic horror” that’s inspired by teen movies and thrillers of her childhood like “Carrie, Jennifer’s Body, Heavenly Creatures, and Mean Girls.”

Where to watch The Body: Premieres on November 11 on Netflix.

ChiaroScuro

“In Rome, surrounded by the city's most breathtaking palaces and churches, a serial killer is choosing victims inspired by famous works of art. Cosmo Speranza, an art advisor with an infallible eye for spotting forgeries (and the son of a notorious forger who took his own life) is forced to team up with police inspector Angelo Tiberi, who knows nothing about art. An unlikely but effective investigative duo, hunting a killer whose crimes will drag Cosmo back into the unsolved mystery of his father's death.” That’s Netflix’s own description for this new crime series. And I gotta say: That sounds like my kind of silliness.

Where to watch ChiaroScuro: Premieres on November 11 on Netflix.