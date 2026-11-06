Stranger Things is headed to Other Worlds.

Netflix announced today that they are making a spinoff to their exceedingly popular but now concluded ’80s horror sci-fi series.

The said that the show, Other Worlds: A Stranger Things Adventure will be “a prequel set in the 1950’s, before Stranger Things and before the stage play Stranger Things: The First Shadow.” (The First Shadow, currently playing on Broadway, takes place in the late 1950s, and shows how Henry Creel became the monstrous Vecna.)

Netflix also released an early teaser for the new show:

READ MORE: Stranger Things Broadway Show Set to Close Soon

On their website Tudum, Netflix also revealed that the series will be shot in New Mexico. Stranger Things seasons 4 and 5 remain the third and fourth most-viewed English TV shows in Netflix history, with a combined total of over 274 million views.

Here is what Stranger Things creators Matt and Ross Duffer had to say about their latest venture:

We’ve been dreaming of Other Worlds: A Stranger Things Adventure for many years now, and to see it become a reality is surreal and exhilarating. We’re so grateful to our incredible team of collaborators: our showrunner Kate Trefry, who has been in the trenches with us since Season 2 and wrote Stranger Things: The First Shadow; and our director, Joe Wright, a brilliant artist whose work we’ve long admired. We can’t wait for you to see what they’re cooking up. It’s Stranger Things, but also thrillingly fresh, with a new setting, new heroes and villains, and new… actually, we’re not allowed to say any more.

Other Worlds: A Stranger Things Adventure is expected to premiere on Netflix in 2028.