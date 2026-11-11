New movies are coming to streaming this week and every week, at a faster pace than ever before. As always, ScreenCrush has your back, with a weekly guide to the latest releases on streaming (and digital rental or purchse) that deserve your attention. Sit back, relax, and check out what’s coming to a TV or computer (or, sigh, a phone) near you.

Then you’ve got all weekend to watch up with these titles. The theater is still the best, of course, but some weekends you just can’t muster the energy to get off the couch and haul yourself to the multiplex.

New Movies Streaming This Week and Weekend

This week you can watch Chris Rock’s latest Hollywood satire, Anne Hathaway and Ewan McGregor face off with dinosaurs, and two different opportunities to watch Jessica Chastain: Either as a crusading country singer searching for her missing niece or as Other Mommy. (Maybe Other Mommy took the country singer’s niece? I’m just saying I don’t trust Other Mommy.)

If these titles don’t do it for you, you can also check out some other recent streaming releases here. Or just keep scrolling, and see the new movies you can stream or rent on digital at home this weekend.

Misty Green

Chris Rock’s fourth film as a director — and his first since 2014’s Top Five — follows the plight of a struggling actress (played by Rosalind Eleazar) who once won an Emmy, but now finds herself out of work, on bad terms with most casting directors in Hollywood, and desperate to find a new gig before she gets kicked out of her apartment. Rock wrote and directed the film and appears in a cast that also includes Adam Driver, Daniel Kaluuya, Anna Kendrick, and Topher Grace.

Where to watch Misty Green: Netflix.

The End of Oak Street

I’m not sure why this satisfying thriller got such middling response from audiences and even some critics. It’s a hoot. Anne Hathaway and Ewan McGregor play a married couple whose whole suburban neighborhood gets transported back to the age of dinosaurs. The inhabitants ain’t interested in any of that Jurassic Park awe and wonder garbage; they just want to eat people, and that’s bad news for Anne and Ewan. The film is sharply directed by David Robert Mitchell, the guy behind It Follows and Under the Silver Lake.

Where to watch The End of Oak Street: Premieres on November 13 on HBO Max.

Avedon

Famed photographer Richard Avedon is the subject of this new Netflix documentary, which da ’Flix claims received “unprecedented access to his personal archives — never-before-seen stills, intimate behind-the-lens footage, and new interviews with his closest collaborators.” It’s directed by Ron Howard, who is best known as a fiction filmmaker (A Beautiful Mind, Apollo 13) but whose recent documentaries include works on the Beatles, Luciano Pavarotti, and Jim Henson.

Where to watch Avedon: Netflix.

Heartland

In Heartland, directed by Shana Feste, Jessica Chastain plays a former country music star who goes searching for her missing niece, who is also a country musician. Netflix is not only hyping the movie but also its soundtrack which they boast includes music from the cast “including Academy Award winner Jessica Chastain, three-time Grammy winner Jennifer Nettles, Ross Lynch and CMA nominee Carter Faith, alongside Margo Price, Carly Pearce, Eddy Dunlap, Channing Wilson and Dave "Fergie" Ferguson.”

Where to watch Heartland: Premieres on November 13 on Netflix.

Other Mommy

Or if Chastain in a country hat ain’t your cup of tea, you could go instead with Other Mommy. Admittedly, the reviews for this horror film about Chastain as both the mom to a sweet little girl and a terrifying monster that wants to steal her child, were not fantastic. (It currently holds a 19 percent score on Rotten Tomatoes.) But man, that first trailer for the movie was terrifying; easily one of the best trailers of the year. Aren’t you a little curious about Other Mommy? I know I am. What’s going on with that ball pit??

Where to watch Other Mommy: Prime Video, Apple TV, Fandango.